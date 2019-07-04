Okey, Rodriguez lead the way for Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Chris Okey homered and singled as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jackson Generals 5-2 on Thursday.

Alfredo Rodriguez homered and singled, also stealing a base for Chattanooga.

Jackson started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a double, Daulton Varsho scored on a single by Pavin Smith.

Chattanooga answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Jose Siri hit a two-run home run and Mitch Nay hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.

The Lookouts later tacked on a run in both the second and eighth innings. In the second, Okey hit a solo home run, while Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Chattanooga southpaw Scott Moss (6-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Emilio Vargas (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and four hits over five innings.

For the Generals, Jamie Westbrook homered and singled twice. Smith singled three times.