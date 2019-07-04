Smith leads Charlotte to 3-1 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Smith singled three times as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Jupiter Hammerheads 3-1 on Thursday.

Jupiter tied the game 1-1 in the first after Lazaro Alonso hit an RBI single, bringing home Victor Victor Mesa.

Charlotte answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Thomas Milone and Wander Franco both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.

Charlotte right-hander Tommy Romero (7-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jordan Holloway (2-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Charlotte improved to 6-1 against Jupiter this season.