Cantu leads AZL Padres 2 to 9-6 win over AZL D-backs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Michael Cantu singled three times as the AZL Padres 2 defeated the AZL D-backs 9-6 on Thursday.

AZL Padres 2 batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including two RBI each from Pierce Jones and Kelvin Alarcon.

Trailing 7-2, the AZL D-backs cut into the deficit with four runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run single by Ismael Jaime and an RBI single by Jose Curpa.

The AZL Padres 2 added to their lead in the ninth when Alarcon scored when a runner was thrown out and Ripken Reyes scored on a single.

Fernando Sanchez (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL D-backs starter Jhosmer Alvarez (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.