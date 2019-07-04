Mendoza’s run leads GCL Astros to 1-0 win over GCL Marlins

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Sean Mendoza scored the decisive run on a forceout in the fifth inning, as the GCL Astros defeated the GCL Marlins 1-0 on Thursday.

Mendoza scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Javier Bermudez and then went to third on a wild pitch.

Diosmerky Taveras (1-0) got the win with five innings of scoreless relief while Edgar Sanchez (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Marlins were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the GCL Astros' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.