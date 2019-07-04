Aquino’s single leads DSL Padres to 9-2 win over DSL Orioles1

, (AP) -- Charlis Aquino hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Padres to a 9-2 win over the DSL Orioles1 on Thursday.

The single by Aquino came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the DSL Padres a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Albert Fabian hit an RBI single and Josttin Diaz drew a bases-loaded walk.

The DSL Padres later added three runs in the sixth and two in the ninth to finish off the blowout.

Alex Ramirez singled twice, scoring two runs for DSL Padres.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jessel Soto (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while DSL Orioles1 starter Edinson Lopez (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Padres remains undefeated against DSL Orioles1 this season at 5-0.