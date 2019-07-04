Newsome, Raleigh lead Modesto to 2-0 win over San Jose

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Cal Raleigh homered and had two hits, and Ljay Newsome allowed just five hits over six innings as the Modesto Nuts topped the San Jose Giants 2-0 on Wednesday.

Newsome struck out four and walked one.

Modesto scored its runs when Matt Sanders hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Raleigh hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Raymond Kerr (2-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while San Jose starter Sean Hjelle (2-4) took the loss in the California League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Giants were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Nuts' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.