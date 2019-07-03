Gomez, Cumana lead the way for Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Gomez doubled and singled, scoring two runs as the Reading Fightin Phils beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 8-6 on Wednesday.

Grenny Cumana tripled and singled twice with two runs for Reading.

Reading started the scoring in the second inning when Arquimedes Gamboa hit a two-run triple and then scored on a single by Raul Rivas.

After Reading added two runs in the fifth, the Fisher Cats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Chad Spanberger scored when a runner was thrown out, Nash Knight scored when a runner was thrown out and Logan Warmoth scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Fightin Phils later added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Henri Lartigue scored on a double play, while Cornelius Randolph hit a two-run triple in the seventh.

New Hampshire saw its comeback attempt come up short after Knight hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Reading lead to 8-6.

Reading southpaw JoJo Romero (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nate Pearson (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing three runs and three hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Riley Adams tripled and doubled, driving in three runs for the Fisher Cats.