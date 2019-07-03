Genord’s homer leads Brooklyn to 8-5 win over Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Joe Genord hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones to an 8-5 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Wednesday.

The home run by Genord capped a four-run inning and gave the Cyclones an 8-5 lead after Sam Haggerty hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Yeudy Colon (1-0) got the win in relief while Hector Figueroa (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.