Rea, Happ lead Iowa to 5-2 win over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Ian Happ tripled and doubled, and Colin Rea allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Iowa Cubs topped the San Antonio Missions 5-2 on Wednesday.
Rea (10-2) allowed two runs while striking out six and walking three to pick up the win.
San Antonio tied the game 1-1 in the first after Tyrone Taylor hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Trent Grisham.
The Cubs took the lead in the fourth inning when Phillip Evans hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Donnie Dewees.
The Cubs tacked on another run in the ninth when Trent Giambrone hit an RBI single, bringing home Dewees.
Zack Brown (2-6) went five innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked four.
