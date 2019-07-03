Cowart’s single leads Salt Lake over Tacoma in 10 innings

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Kaleb Cowart hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 7-6 win over the Tacoma Rainiers in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Jared Walsh scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

The Bees scored one run in the eighth before Tacoma answered in the bottom of the inning when Jaycob Brugman hit an RBI single, scoring Kristopher Negron to tie the game 6-6.

Reliever Luke Bard (1-2) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit to get the win. He also struck out three and walked one. Reggie McClain (3-2) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Michael Hermosillo doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Jake Fraley homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Rainiers.

The Bees swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 9-1.