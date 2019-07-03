Suarez scores winning run, AZL Dodgers Mota beats AZL D-backs 7-6 in walk-off finish

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Ismael Alcantara hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Albert Suarez with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the AZL Dodgers Mota topped the AZL D-backs 7-6 on Wednesday.

Suarez scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a single by Jeremiah Vison.

The AZL D-backs took a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth when Roman Ruiz drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Neyfy Castillo.

Jacob Gilliland (1-0) got the win in relief while Yan Sanchez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

AZL Dodgers Mota took advantage of some erratic AZL D-backs pitching, drawing a season-high six walks in its victory.

Stranding 13 men on base, the AZL D-backs did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.