Amador’s single leads Monclova to 14-12 win over Leon

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Rodolfo Amador hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 14-12 win over the Bravos de Leon on Tuesday.

The single by Amador gave the Acereros a 14-12 lead and capped a five-run inning for Monclova. Earlier in the inning, Monclova tied the game when Ricky Rodriguez drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Acereros cut the deficit to 12-9 when Chris Carter hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Wilmer Rios (5-5) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Norman Elenes (1-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Bravos, Jon Del Campo homered and doubled, driving home five runs and scoring a couple.