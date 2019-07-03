Other Sports
Amador’s single leads Monclova to 14-12 win over Leon
MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Rodolfo Amador hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 14-12 win over the Bravos de Leon on Tuesday.
The single by Amador gave the Acereros a 14-12 lead and capped a five-run inning for Monclova. Earlier in the inning, Monclova tied the game when Ricky Rodriguez drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Acereros cut the deficit to 12-9 when Chris Carter hit a solo home run in the sixth.
Wilmer Rios (5-5) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Norman Elenes (1-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
For the Bravos, Jon Del Campo homered and doubled, driving home five runs and scoring a couple.
