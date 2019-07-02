Hager’s double leads San Antonio to 2-1 win over Iowa

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Jake Hager hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 2-1 win over the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday.

Tyrone Taylor scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Hager.

In the top of the first, Iowa grabbed the lead on a double by Phillip Evans that scored Ian Happ. San Antonio answered in the fourth inning when David Freitas hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mauricio Dubon.

Taylor Williams (3-1) got the win in relief while Tim Collins (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.