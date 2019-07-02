McKenna hits two homers as Bowie gets past Hartford 6-2

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Ryan McKenna hit two of the Bowie Baysox's season-high five home runs in a 6-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday.

Carlos Perez, Jesmuel Valentin and Preston Palmeiro also homered for the Baysox.

The home runs by McKenna, both solo shots, came in the third off Matt Dennis and in the ninth off Tate Scioneaux.

Bowie starter Dean Kremer (4-4) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Dennis (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.

Alan Trejo singled twice, driving home two runs for the Yard Goats.

Bowie improved to 8-3 against Hartford this season.