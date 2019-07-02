Mann, Yarnall lead the way for Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Mann doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes beat the Lake Elsinore Storm 7-5 on Monday.

Nick Yarnall doubled twice with two runs for Rancho Cuca..

Rancho Cuca. took the lead in the first when Mann hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Jeren Kendall.

Trailing 5-2, the Storm cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Allen Cordoba scored on a groundout and Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Quakes extended their lead in the seventh when Marcus Chiu hit a two-run home run.

Lake Elsinore saw its comeback attempt come up short after Luis Campusano hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Esteury Ruiz in the ninth inning to cut the Rancho Cuca. lead to 7-5.

Wills Montgomerie (6-2) got the win in relief while Lake Elsinore starter Osvaldo Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Jeisson Rosario doubled and singled for the Storm.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 13-6 against Lake Elsinore this season.