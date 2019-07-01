Other Sports
McKinstry’s homer leads Tulsa to 6-4 win over Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Zach McKinstry hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 6-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Monday.
The home run by McKinstry, part of a three-run inning, gave the Drillers a 5-4 lead before Chris Parmelee hit an RBI single later in the inning.
After Tulsa crossed the plate for three runs in the second inning, Springfield went up 4-3 behind solo home runs by Justin Toerner and Dylan Carlson.
Michael Boyle (2-2) got the win in relief while Will Latcham (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.
Carlson homered and doubled for the Cardinals.
Tulsa improved to 12-4 against Springfield this season.
