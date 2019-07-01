Hill, Simcox spur Lakeland to 9-1 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- A.J. Simcox tripled twice, and Garrett Hill pitched seven scoreless innings as the Lakeland Flying Tigers beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 9-1 on Monday.

Hill (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one while allowing one hit.

Lakeland got on the board first in the third inning when Brady Policelli hit a two-run single.

Lakeland later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Policelli hit a two-run single to help punctuate the blowout.

Perry DellaValle (3-4) went four innings, allowing six runs and 10 hits while striking out seven in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Lakeland improved to 8-3 against Palm Beach this season.