Hill, Simcox spur Lakeland to 9-1 win over Palm Beach
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- A.J. Simcox tripled twice, and Garrett Hill pitched seven scoreless innings as the Lakeland Flying Tigers beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 9-1 on Monday.
Hill (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one while allowing one hit.
Lakeland got on the board first in the third inning when Brady Policelli hit a two-run single.
Lakeland later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Policelli hit a two-run single to help punctuate the blowout.
Perry DellaValle (3-4) went four innings, allowing six runs and 10 hits while striking out seven in the Florida State League game.
With the win, Lakeland improved to 8-3 against Palm Beach this season.
