Diaz hits walk-off single, DSL Cardinals Blue beats DSL Rockies 5-4

, (AP) -- Fernando Diaz hit a walk-off single, as the DSL Cardinals Blue topped the DSL Rockies 5-4 on Monday.

Darlin Moquete scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The DSL Rockies tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Fadriel Cruz scored on an error.

DSL Cardinals Blue starter Reinys Portillo struck out four while allowing two runs and five hits over six innings. Luis Tena (3-1) got the win in relief while Felix Ramires (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Brandon Hernandez homered and tripled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.