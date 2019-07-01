Santana’s run leads DSL Orioles2 to 4-3 win over DSL Nationals

, (AP) -- Luis Santana scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Orioles2 to a 4-3 win over the DSL Nationals on Monday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the DSL Orioles2 a 4-3 lead after J'Rudjeanon Isenia scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

Daniel Marte hit an RBI triple, bringing home Yoander Rivero in the first inning to give the DSL Nationals a 1-0 lead. The DSL Orioles2 came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Wilkin Grullon scored on an error.

DSL Nationals regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the sixth inning, including a wild pitch that scored Angel Geraldo and Jeisel Acosta.

Claudio Galva (3-2) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Alejandro Vallejo (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Nationals, Acosta doubled and singled.