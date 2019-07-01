Rodriguez, Ovalles lift AZL Rangers over AZL White Sox 7-6

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Keyber Rodriguez homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the AZL Rangers beat the AZL White Sox 7-6 on Monday.

Alexander Ovalles fell a home run shy of the cycle for AZL Rangers.

AZL Rangers took the lead in the first when it exploded for five runs, including a two-run home run by K. Rodriguez.

Trailing 6-3, the AZL White Sox cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jose Rodriguez hit an RBI single and James Beard scored on an error.

The AZL Rangers tacked on another run in the eighth when K. Rodriguez hit a solo home run.

AZL White Sox saw its comeback attempt come up short after Harold Diaz hit an RBI double, bringing home Jonathan Allen in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Rangers lead to 7-6.

Jesus Rodolfo Garcia (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL White Sox starter Cooper Bradford (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

In the losing effort, AZL White Sox got contributions throughout its order, as seven players picked up at least a pair of hits. Diaz tripled and doubled twice, scoring two runs. The AZL White Sox left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss.