Kohlwey’s single leads Amarillo to 11-6 win over Corpus Christi

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Taylor Kohlwey hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to an 11-6 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday.

The single by Kohlwey scored Brad Zunica and Buddy Reed to give the Sod Poodles a 4-2 lead.

The Sod Poodles later added five runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Owen Miller hit an RBI single, while Reed hit an RBI double in the fifth.

Amarillo starter Ronald Bolanos (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Carson LaRue (1-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bryan De La Cruz homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs for the Hooks.