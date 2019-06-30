Vargas, Roller lift Great Lakes over Fort Wayne 9-3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Miguel Vargas was a single short of the cycle, scoring four runs while also driving in four as the Great Lakes Loons beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 9-3 on Sunday.

Chris Roller tripled and singled with two runs for Great Lakes.

Great Lakes took the lead in the first when Roller hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Dan Robinson.

Fort Wayne answered in the bottom of the frame when Tucupita Marcano hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Xavier Edwards to get within two.

The Loons later added one run in the second, three in the fourth, and two in the sixth to secure the victory.

Great Lakes right-hander Jose Chacin (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over eight innings. Opposing starter Angel Acevedo (0-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over three innings.

Dwanya Williams-Sutton homered and singled, scoring two runs for the TinCaps. Justin Lopez singled three times.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 10-3 against Fort Wayne this season.