De La Guerra, Sturgeon lead the way for Pawtucket

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Chad De La Guerra doubled twice and singled twice, driving home three runs as the Pawtucket Red Sox defeated the Rochester Red Wings 10-5 on Sunday.

Cole Sturgeon tripled and singled twice with an RBI and a run for Pawtucket.

Up 3-2, the Red Sox extended their lead with five runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run home run by Josh Ockimey.

The Red Sox later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, De La Guerra hit an RBI single before he doubled to score Jake Romanski in the eighth.

Domingo Tapia (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Rochester starter Kohl Stewart (5-4) took the loss in the International League game.