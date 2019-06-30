Luciano’s single leads AZL Giants Orange to 9-3 win over AZL Dodgers Mota

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Marco Luciano hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 9-3 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Sunday.

The single by Luciano came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the AZL Giants Orange a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Luis Toribio hit an RBI single, scoring Luciano.

The AZL Giants Orange later added three runs in the fourth, one in the seventh, and two in the eighth to secure the victory.

Jordan Scott (2-0) got the win in relief while Huei-Sheng Lin (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.