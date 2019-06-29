Back-to-back homers by Orimoloye, Clemens fuel Dunedin win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Demi Orimoloye and Kacy Clemens connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Dunedin Blue Jays to an 8-4 victory over Daytona Tortugas on Saturday.

Orimoloye hit a three-run shot before Clemens hit a solo shot that gave the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead.

Following the big inning, the Tortugas tied the game with four runs in the second inning, including a two-run home run by Jose Garcia.

The Blue Jays took the lead for good in the sixth when Cullen Large hit an RBI double, driving in Samad Taylor.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clemens homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win. Cal Stevenson singled twice, scoring three runs.

Emerson Jimenez (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Clate Schmidt (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.