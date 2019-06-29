Oller leads Augusta to 4-1 win over Lexington

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Adam Oller allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Augusta GreenJackets over the Lexington Legends in a 4-1 win on Saturday.

Oller (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run.

Augusta started the scoring in the first inning when Shane Matheny hit an RBI double and Anyesber Sivira scored on a groundout.

After Augusta added two runs in the second, the Legends cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Nathan Eaton scored on a passed ball.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jon Heasley (6-4) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

With the win, Augusta improved to 10-2 against Lexington this season.