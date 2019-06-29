Minnesota United coasts to 7-1 victory over FC Cincinnati

Ike Opara, Hassani Dotson and Ethan Finlay scored their second goals of the season in the first half and Minnesota United coasted to a 7-1 victory over expansion FC Cincinnati on Saturday, the most goals in a game for the third-year club.

Opara opened the scoring in the 19th minute for the Loons (7-7-3) when he pushed in a ball from point-blank range after a free kick. Dotson followed in the 23rd minute with a long volley from outside the box. Just seven minutes later, Finlay was clear in the box to tap in a pass from Darwin Quintero. It was 4-0 at the half after Angelo Rodriguez scored his fifth goal in the 43rd minute.

Cincinnati (3-13-2) has lost five straight and 11 of 12. It got on the board in the 56th minute on Emmanuel Ledesma's first goal.

Opara added another goal in the 70th minute, Mason Toye picked his first MLS goal in the 75th and Kevin Molino his second in the 87th as Minnesota stayed about the playoff line in the tight Western Division.

Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak.

TORONTO FC 1, D.C. UNITED 1, TIE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Rooney scored on a penalty kick in the 92nd minute to give D.C. United the draw with Toronto FC.

Rooney went low and straight up the middle to beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg for his 10th goal of the season. D.C. United (8-4-7) got the penalty kick when Frédéric Brillant was brought down by Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola in the area.

Nick DeLeon opened the scoring for Toronto FC (6-7-5) in the 19th minute, tapping home Richie Laryea's cross from the top of the 6-yard box.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, IMPACT 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Meram scored his first two goals for Atlanta United, netting the winner in the 83rd minute against Montreal.

Meram, who was acquired in a trade with Columbus in early May, was a step off the line when Brek Shea put a touch along the end line on a loose ball that ended on Meram's foot. The play started as a corner kick and a header sent the ball toward the goal, where a sliding Shea got his foot on it.

Meram got his 40th career goal in the 35th minute when he bent a rocket from outside the box into the far top corner. Atlanta (9-6-2) is 9-3-0 when scoring first.

Montreal (8-8-3), which missed a chance to move into first place in the Eastern Conference, tied it early in the second half on Zakaria Diallo's goal.

NEW YORK CITY FC 4, UNION 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos scored two goals in the last 20 minutes to lead New York City FC past Philadelphia.

The Union (10-4-5) twice rallied from one-goal deficits, with Maxililiano Moralez scoring on penalty kicks after Castellanos was fouled inside the box. The penalties tied it at 1 in the 23rd minute and at 2 in the 55th and gave Moralez five goals.

Fabrice-Jean Picault and Kacper Przbylko scored for Philadelphia (9-5-5).

REVOLUTION 2, DYNAMO 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored in the first minute of stoppage time to lift New England past Houston.

The Revolution (5-8-5), unbeaten in six games, tied it the 51st minute when Antonio Mlinar Delamea headed in a corner from Diego Fagundez for his first goal. Houston (7-6-3) opened the scoring in the 25th minute on Darwin Ceren's goal.

ORLANDO CITY 2, CREW 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chris Mueller and Tesho Akindele scored, Nani assisted on both goals and Orlando City beat Columbus.

Mueller opened the scoring for Orlando (6-8-3) in the 41st minute, settling Nani's pass and punching it between the goalkeeper and the near post. Nani slipped a pass between a pair of defenders to find Akindele in open space in the 66th minute.

Columbus (5-11-2) has a six-game winless streak.