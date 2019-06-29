African Cup: Group wide open after Cameroon, Ghana draw 0-0

Defending champion Cameroon and Ghana drew 0-0 at the African Cup of Nations on Saturday to leave their group wide open with one round of games to play.

It was the second scoreless match of the day at the tournament in Egypt following the meeting between Mauritania and Angola.

Christian Bassogog had two of the best opportunities to give Cameroon a victory in Ismailia that would have sent it through to the last 16 from Group F. His shot just before halftime was brilliantly saved by Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who leapt high to his right to keep the ball out.

Bassogog's goal-bound effort in the 76th minute was blocked by the chest of defender Jonathan Mensah this time. Mensah felt the full force of the shot and slipped to his knees and took a moment to recover from the blow.

Ghana substitute Owusu Kwabena hit the crossbar with three minutes to go after pouncing on a Cameroon error. He bore down on goal and fired a shot past Ofori that ricocheted off the bar.

Ghana was hampered by the early loss through injury of influential winger Christian Atsu. Atsu left the field inside the first 15 minutes with a right leg injury he sustained taking a shot at goal.

Cameroon leads Group F by two points from Ghana. Benin and Guinea-Bissau are the other two teams in the group.

Group E is also anyone's for the taking after there were no goals between Angola and Mauritania. Angola's Geraldo had a late goal ruled out for offside.

Mali leads that group by two points from Tunisia but Angola and tournament debutant Mauritania are not out of contention for the knockout stage.

The top two teams from each of the six groups make the last 16, as do the four best third-placed teams.