James leads DSL Red Sox2 over DSL Pirates1 6-3

, (AP) -- Axel James had three hits and two RBI as the DSL Red Sox2 beat the DSL Pirates1 6-3 on Saturday.

DSL Red Sox2 took the lead in the first when it scored three runs, including a single by Noelberth Romero that scored Bryan Gonzalez.

DSL Pirates1 answered in the next half-inning when Franrielis Bastardo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Darwin Baez to cut the deficit to two.

The DSL Red Sox2 later added a run in the third and two in the fifth. In the third, James hit an RBI single before he struck out to score Angeudis Santos and Gonzalez in the fifth.

Jose Ramirez (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Pirates1 starter Listher Sosa (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.