Rodriguez helps to shut out GCL Twins, GCL Red Sox wins 2-0

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Jorge Rodriguez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the GCL Red Sox beat the GCL Twins 2-0 on Saturday. With the victory, the GCL Red Sox swept the short two-game series.

J. Rodriguez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one hit over four scoreless innings. Miguel Rodriguez (0-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Both runs for GCL Red Sox came in the first inning when Ceddanne Rafaela scored on a groundout and Fabian Andrade hit an RBI single.

Caleb Ramsey singled twice, also stealing three bases in the win.

Victor Heredia doubled and singled for the GCL Twins.