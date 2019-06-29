Asuncion leads Spokane over Vancouver 8-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Luis Asuncion hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 8-2 on Friday.

Spokane started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on an error, Kellen Strahm advanced to third on an error and then scored on a wild pitch.

The Indians later added three runs in the second and two in the fourth and seventh to secure the victory.

Triston Polley (1-0) got the win in relief while Vancouver starter William Gaston (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

With the win, Spokane improved to 3-1 against Vancouver this season.