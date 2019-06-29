Other Sports
Kirtley hits walk-off single in 10th, Springfield beats NW Arkansas 7-6
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Zach Kirtley hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Springfield Cardinals beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-6 on Friday.
After NW Arkansas' Taylor Featherston hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth, Springfield tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the inning when Dylan Carlson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Godoy.
Reliever Roel Ramirez (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings. Tyler Zuber (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Texas League game.
Carlson homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.
In the losing effort, NW Arkansas got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Khalil Lee homered and doubled.
