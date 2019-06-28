Conine’s homer leads Lansing to 9-4 win over Lake County

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Griffin Conine hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 9-4 win over the Lake County Captains on Friday.

The home run by Conine scored Gabriel Moreno to tie the game 4-4.

The Lugnuts took the lead for good in the sixth when Rafael Lantigua hit an RBI single, bringing home D.J. Neal.

Marcus Reyes (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Kyle Marman (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Lake County got contributions throughout its order, as six players had at least two hits. Bo Naylor tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.