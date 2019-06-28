Dedelow’s single leads Winston-Salem to 6-2 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Craig Dedelow hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 6-2 win over the Salem Red Sox on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Dash and a three-game winning streak for the Red Sox.

The single by Dedelow came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Dash a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Tate Blackman hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Mitch Roman.

Starter Jorgan Cavanerio (4-0) got the win while Dylan Thompson (1-6) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

With the win, Winston-Salem improved to 6-2 against Salem this season.