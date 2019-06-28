Salinas, Hernandez lead Dayton to 1-0 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Miguel Hernandez singled three times, and Ricky Salinas allowed just one hit over 5 1/3 innings as the Dayton Dragons beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 1-0 on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Dragons and a three-game winning streak for the Whitecaps.

Salinas (3-3) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the second inning when Pabel Manzanero hit a solo home run.

Robbie Welhaf (2-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out six in the Midwest League game.

The Whitecaps were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Dragons' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.