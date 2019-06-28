Duvall leads Gwinnett to 8-1 win over Indianapolis

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Adam Duvall hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Indianapolis Indians 8-1 on Friday.

Duvall hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Yefry Ramirez and then hit a grand slam in the fifth off Tyler Lyons.

Gwinnett right-hander Kyle Wright (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over 7 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Ramirez (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Gwinnett improved to 6-1 against Indianapolis this season.