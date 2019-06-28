Haake leads Lexington to 1-0 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Zach Haake allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Lexington Legends over the Augusta GreenJackets in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Haake (2-4) struck out four and walked one to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the fourth inning. After hitting a single, Eric Cole advanced to second on a single by Rubendy Jaquez, went to third on a single by Jaquez, and then scored on a strikeout by Jackson Lueck.

Keaton Winn (3-5) went six innings, allowing one run and seven hits while striking out six in the South Atlantic League game.

The GreenJackets were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Legends' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Augusta is 9-2 against Lexington this season.