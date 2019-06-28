Leon has 3 hits, leads Tijuana to 13-8 win over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Maxwell Leon, Junior Lake, Carlos Peguero and Xorge Carrillo recorded three hits each, as Tijuana beat the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 13-8 on Thursday. The Toros swept the three-game series with the win.

Lake homered, tripled and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.

Mexico went up 6-2 in the third after Japhet Amador hit a solo home run and Daniel Jimenez hit a two-run double.

Tijuana answered in the next half-inning, scoring six runs to take the lead for good. The Toros sent 11 men to the plate as Peguero hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

The Toros later added four runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Carrillo hit a two-run single, while Luis Alfonso Cruz hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Javier Reynoso (1-1) got the win in relief while Mexico starter Patrick Johnson (6-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Amador homered twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Diablos Rojos. Jesus Fabela reached base four times.

Tijuana improved to 4-2 against Mexico this season.