Other Sports
Mendoza, Elizalde lead Monterrey to 9-3 win over Leon
LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Victor Mendoza hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Sebastian Elizalde hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Sultanes de Monterrey beat the Bravos de Leon 9-3 on Thursday.
The home run by Mendoza scored Tony Campana to give the Sultanes a 6-3 lead.
The Sultanes later added two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Elizalde hit a two-run home run, while Felix Perez hit an RBI single in the ninth.
Thomas Melgarejo (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Leon starter Yasutomo Kubo (4-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
For the Bravos, Carlos Rivero homered and singled twice.
Monterrey improved to 4-2 against Leon this season.
Comments