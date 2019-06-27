Other Sports
Civale leads Columbus to 3-2 win over Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Aaron Civale threw seven scoreless innings, leading the Columbus Clippers over the Indianapolis Indians in a 3-2 win on Thursday. With the victory, the Clippers swept the short two-game series.
Civale (2-0) allowed four hits while striking out six to get the win.
Columbus went up 3-0 in the fifth after Trayce Thompson hit a two-run home run.
In the bottom of the ninth, Indianapolis saw its comeback attempt come up short after Eric Wood hit a two-run double to cut the deficit to one.
Alex McRae (5-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.
For the Indians, Wood doubled and singled, driving home two runs.
