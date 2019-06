BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Yerdel Vargas hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 4-3 win over the Connecticut Tigers on Thursday.

The home run by Vargas, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Danny Bautista hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Jorge Martinez (2-1) got the win in relief while Kory Behenna (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.