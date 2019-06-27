Campbell leads Montgomery to 1-0 win over Jacksonville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Paul Campbell allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Montgomery Biscuits over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a 1-0 win on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Biscuits and a five-game winning streak for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Campbell (3-0) struck out four to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After hitting a double, Kevin Padlo advanced to third on a double by Tristan Gray and then scored on a double by Gray.

Sixto Sanchez (3-3) went seven innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out 10 and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Jumbo Shrimp were blanked for the 18th time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.