Other Sports
Alcantara has 3 RBI, leads AZL Dodgers Mota to 20-5 win over AZL Athletics Gold
MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Ismael Alcantara, Diego Cartaya and Andres Noriega each drove home three runs, as the AZL Dodgers Mota beat the AZL Athletics Gold 20-5 on Thursday.
Alcantara tripled, doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three.
AZL Athletics Gold cut the deficit to 4-3 in the third after Marty Bechina hit an RBI single and Marcus Smith hit a two-run double.
AZL Dodgers Mota answered in the top of the next frame when Kevin Aponte scored on a single and Jeremiah Vison scored on an error.
AZL Dodgers Mota later scored in three additional innings, including an 11-run fifth, when Luis Yanel Diaz and Imanol Vargas scored on a single, and Alex De Jesus scored on a wild pitch to help put the game out of reach.
Carlos De Los Santos (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while AZL Athletics Gold starter Osvaldo Berrios (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Comments