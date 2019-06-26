Giambrone leads Iowa to 5-4 win over Omaha

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Trent Giambrone hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-4 on Wednesday.

Iowa started the scoring in the second inning when Robel Garcia hit a solo home run and Giambrone hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 5-2, the Storm Chasers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kelvin Gutierrez hit a two-run single.

Iowa right-hander Alec Mills (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Zach Lovvorn (3-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over six innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Storm Chasers, Elier Hernandez homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.