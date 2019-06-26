Reynolds, Marchan lead AZL Cubs 1 to 10-5 win over AZL Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Ryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Ervis Marchan had four hits and two RBI as the AZL Cubs 1 beat the AZL Rangers 10-5 on Wednesday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the AZL Rangers.

The home run by Reynolds scored Marchan to give the AZL Cubs 1 a 6-3 lead.

The AZL Cubs 1 later added two runs in both the fifth and ninth innings. In the fifth, Ezequiel Pagan and Marchan hit RBI singles, while Marchan hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Elias Herrera (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while AZL Rangers starter Rosmer Inojosa (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.