Widener, Cron carry Reno to 7-0 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Kevin Cron doubled twice, and Taylor Widener allowed just three hits over six innings as the Reno Aces topped the Salt Lake Bees 7-0 on Tuesday.

Widener (6-4) struck out five and walked one to pick up the win.

All seven runs came in the fourth inning, including a two-run single by Yasmany Tomas.

Matt Ball (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

The Bees were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Aces' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Salt Lake is 4-1 against Reno this season.