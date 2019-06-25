Quiggle, Joyce lead Connecticut to 6-3 win over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Kona Quiggle hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Corey Joyce doubled and singled as the Connecticut Tigers beat the Vermont Lake Monsters 6-3 on Tuesday.

The home run by Quiggle scored Jake Holton to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

After Connecticut added a run in the sixth when Holton scored on a wild pitch, the Lake Monsters cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Kyle McCann hit a two-run home run.

The Tigers later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Joyce hit an RBI double, while Eliezer Alfonzo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Kreidler in the ninth.

Connecticut southpaw Jack O'Loughlin (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Angello Infante (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing three runs and three hits over four innings.