Tiberi’s double leads St. Lucie to 4-2 win over Dunedin

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Blake Tiberi hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 4-2 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The double by Tiberi, part of a two-run inning, gave the Mets a 1-0 lead before Jacob Zanon hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Dunedin answered in the top of the next frame when Samad Taylor hit an RBI double, bringing home Ryan Noda to cut the deficit to one.

The Mets later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Jeremy Vasquez hit an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Dunedin saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jesus Navarro scored on a forceout in the seventh inning to cut the St. Lucie lead to 4-2.

St. Lucie right-hander Tony Dibrell (6-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Maximo Castillo (3-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.