Pompey, Nelson and Brown lead Jupiter in win

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Tristan Pompey had four hits, while James Nelson and Micah Brown recorded three apiece as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the Bradenton Marauders 3-0 on Tuesday.

Pompey doubled and singled three times. Nelson singled three times.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jupiter broke a scoreless tie on a single by Lazaro Alonso that scored Bryson Brigman. The Hammerheads then added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Brown hit a solo home run, while Brigman scored on a balk in the eighth.

Jupiter starter Braxton Garrett (3-3) picked up the win after not allowing a hit or run over seven innings. Opposing starter Aaron Shortridge (3-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up one run and 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

The Marauders were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Hammerheads' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Bradenton is 4-2 against Jupiter this season.