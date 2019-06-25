Martinez’s double leads DSL Blue Jays to 5-4 win over DSL White Sox

, (AP) -- Gabriel Martinez hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Blue Jays to a 5-4 win over the DSL White Sox on Tuesday.

The double by Martinez capped a four-run inning and gave the DSL Blue Jays a 5-1 lead after Gustavo Ruiz hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the DSL White Sox cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Roberth Gutierrez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run triple by Johnabiell Laureano.

Marc Civit (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL White Sox starter Luis Rodriguez (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Laureano tripled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the DSL White Sox.